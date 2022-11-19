SVB Leerink Boosts Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target to $8.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,009 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $74,233.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,093.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,866,384.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,470,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,771,244 shares of company stock worth $27,293,303. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

