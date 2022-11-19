Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $864,627.70

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $43.39 million and approximately $864,627.70 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,804,690,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,353,895,506 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

