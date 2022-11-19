Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

