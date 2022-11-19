T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.15.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average is $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 958,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,003,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

