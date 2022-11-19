Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Citigroup

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $1.65 to $1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Talkspace from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of TALK opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. Talkspace has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

In related news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $61,938.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,139.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 5,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

