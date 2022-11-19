Talkspace (TALK) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Talkspace to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talkspace and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 2 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 128 274 0 2.65

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $1.33, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 114.38%. Given Talkspace’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

52.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.17 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 28.41

Talkspace’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talkspace rivals beat Talkspace on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.