Tamawood Limited (TWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Tamawood Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
About Tamawood
