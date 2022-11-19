Tangible (TNGBL) Price Reaches $1.49 on Major Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00008968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $48.42 million and approximately $1.18 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.48791707 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

