TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Shares Down 3.2%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 21,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 420,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

TD Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Get TD alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD by 1,346.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 857,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.