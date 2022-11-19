TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.73. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 14,959 shares traded.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.