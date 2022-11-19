Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TELDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.50 ($3.61) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.10 ($3.20) in a report on Friday, November 4th.

TELDF stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

