Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from €4.10 to €4.20. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 174,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,520,508 shares.The stock last traded at $3.67 and had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.70 ($2.78) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 381,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 320,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 191,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Price Performance

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 368.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.1553 dividend. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 2,002.00%.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

