Tellor (TRB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.04 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $25.88 million and $2.04 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $11.18 or 0.00067260 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,314,643 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
