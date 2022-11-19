Tellor (TRB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $26.17 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Tellor has a market cap of $26.17 million and $1.78 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for about $11.31 or 0.00067907 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002667 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.18 or 0.08037512 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00568433 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,929.62 or 0.29608758 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,314,643 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
