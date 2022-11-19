TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in TELUS were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in TELUS by 116.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TU. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

TELUS stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.35%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

