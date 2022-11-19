Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.
Tenaris Trading Down 1.4 %
TS stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,185,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,479,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,585,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after buying an additional 1,781,007 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
