Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Shares Up 1.5%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 3,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

