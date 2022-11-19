Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $69.45 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $69.45 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010033 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024841 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005973 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002302 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000744 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008282 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,879,737,284,476 coins and its circulating supply is 5,994,440,262,295 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
