TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0230 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $225.07 million and $24.90 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00077109 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059659 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001771 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000424 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010467 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023271 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001428 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005349 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000271 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,844,487 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
