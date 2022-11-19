The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target to $2.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDUP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

ThredUp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TDUP opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

ThredUp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

