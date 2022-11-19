The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target to $2.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDUP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.33.
ThredUp Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of TDUP opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
ThredUp Company Profile
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
