The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $20.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHLS. Northland Securities upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $354,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,962,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after acquiring an additional 98,974 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5,526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 236,520 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,332,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

