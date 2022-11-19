The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 54,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,167,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The OLB Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The OLB Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The OLB Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The OLB Group by 301.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

