The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Walt Disney worth $883,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 57.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,084,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $423,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,419 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

About Walt Disney

Shares of DIS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. 10,011,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,861,757. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.