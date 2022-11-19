ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $53.12 million and approximately $139,258.82 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

