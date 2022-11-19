Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.72.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 5.6 %

Thoughtworks stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25, a PEG ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,597 shares of company stock worth $674,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 928,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after buying an additional 441,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,186,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

