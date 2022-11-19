TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.07-$3.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$49.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.78 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.16. 6,860,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

