Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 500,000 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,829,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after buying an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after buying an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after buying an additional 1,148,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average is $100.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

