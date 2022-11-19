Toronto Dominion Bank Has $42.81 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,138 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $42,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

