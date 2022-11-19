Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New C$103.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,054,640,000 after buying an additional 1,080,177 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,283,000 after buying an additional 245,841 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,536,000 after acquiring an additional 451,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

