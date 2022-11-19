Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 24,539 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,539 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $58,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.34.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

