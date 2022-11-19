Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $38,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $225.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.