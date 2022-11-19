TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TPG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TPG to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion and a PE ratio of 442.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,950.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,216,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,679,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,934,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.