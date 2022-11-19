Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.07.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.6 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2,488.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $110.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.