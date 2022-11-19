Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.07.
Trade Desk Stock Down 0.6 %
Trade Desk stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2,488.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $110.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.