Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Increased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 127,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,654,000 after purchasing an additional 118,212 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,674,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

TT opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.51 and a 200-day moving average of $146.47. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Argus lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

