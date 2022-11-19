Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Raised to $5.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.52.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.88. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Transocean by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 17.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

