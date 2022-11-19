Traxx (TRAXX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $182,836.90

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Traxx has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $182,836.90 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Traxx has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Traxx token can now be purchased for about $0.0975 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.46 or 0.08022064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00569463 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.00 or 0.29662406 BTC.

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

