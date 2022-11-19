Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Elastic by 48.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Elastic by 365.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after buying an additional 369,382 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Elastic by 37.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after buying an additional 843,403 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 42.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Elastic Trading Down 2.5 %

ESTC opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

