Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 7,080 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $377.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,370,121. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

