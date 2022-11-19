Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,210 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,550 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 211,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after buying an additional 28,131 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Insider Transactions at eBay

eBay Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

