Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 30,660 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,036,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $105.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on GXO. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

