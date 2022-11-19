Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 37,090 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 137.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,090 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of Methanex worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

