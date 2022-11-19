Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,725 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after acquiring an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 355,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider Transactions at PPL

PPL Price Performance

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

