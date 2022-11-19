Trexquant Investment LP Sells 59,892 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,892 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.