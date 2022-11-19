Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 82,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,675. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

