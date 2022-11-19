Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 752.3% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KMB opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

