Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives C$1.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMQ. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

TMQ opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.70 and a twelve month high of C$2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$25,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,604,564 shares in the company, valued at C$1,412,016.32.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

