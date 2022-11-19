Truist Financial Raises IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $27.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of IBEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. IBEX has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $453.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.48.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IBEX by 47.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IBEX by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in IBEX by 96.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

