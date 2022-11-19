Twin Tree Management LP Acquires New Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 151,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.06% of Frontier Communications Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FYBR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 151.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 64,392 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.75. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.