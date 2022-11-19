Twin Tree Management LP Grows Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 2,873.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,787 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 12,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $1,016,502.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,107,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,134,656.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 12,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $1,016,502.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,107,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,134,656.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

ALV stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $108.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

