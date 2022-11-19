Twin Tree Management LP Grows Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.